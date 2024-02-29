MILEY CYRUS' mom, TISH CYRUS, 56, accused of 'stealing' husband DOMINIC PURCELL from her estranged daughter NOAH, 24, amid ongoing family feud



Thursday, February 29, 2024 – Miley Cyrus' mom, Tish Cyrus has been accused of stealing husband Dominic Purcell from her estranged daughter, Noah Cyrus, amid an ongoing family feud.

The American manager and producer, 56 tied the knot with the Prison Break actor, 54, last year in August 2023, after her divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus.

Some family members such as daughter Miley were present for her wedding to the Australian actor, while Noah, 24, and brother Brandon were absent from the nuptials.

An insider claimed to US Weekly that, 'Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him.’

'The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think]. Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her.'

Earlier this month, Tish appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and opened up about her relationship with Purcell, including their first date.





She explained that he had initially reached out to her in 2016 on Instagram - which she missed.

'I had followed him on Instagram and he DMed me and just said, "Hey Tish, just wanted to [say], I think you're super cool and…you're doing such a great job with your family."…I didn't see it for a year.'

However, later in 2017, Tish's daughter, Brandi, noticed that Purcell had blocked her account.

'His ex had seen he hit me up and blocked me from his Instagram. I almost peed my pants because I was like…Why am I blocked? He doesn't even know I exist, and I'm blocked. We were laughing so hard.'

Years later in 2022, following her split from Billy Ray, Tish reached out to Purcell and he quickly responded back. The pair soon went on a date and the next day, told each other 'I love you'.

The couple eventually said 'I do' in August 2023 - but both her daughter Noah and son Braison were not in attendance. The source told Us Weekly that the All Falls Down songstress actually hadn't been invited.

The wedding was held at Miley's lavish Malibu mansion, and the insider claimed that the Grammy winner had guards outside in case Noah did attempt to show up.

At the time, a separate source informed Us Weekly, 'It's no secret neither of them approves of Dominic, and that's created tension with their mom.'

'[Noah has] always been close with Billy Ray...It's caused a rift between her and Miley,' the insider continued.





Tish and the Achy Breaky Heart singer married in 1993 until she filed for divorce in April 2022 citing 'irreconcilable differences' with their date of separation taking place two years earlier.

The singer filed for divorce in 2010 but it was dropped. Tish also previously filed in 2013 - but that had also been dropped.

They share children: Miley, Noah, 24, Braison, 29, and also Brandi, 36, and Trace, 34. He adopted Brandi and Trace from Tish's previous relationship and also shares son Christopher, 31, with his ex, Kristin Luckey.

The rumored family rift also extends to Miley, who notably left her father out of her Grammys acceptance speech earlier this month. The father-daughter duo's relationship reportedly ended following his split from Tish.

An insider told Page Six shortly after the Grammys earlier this month that Billy has 'tried reaching out to Miley many times and also 'congratulated her' on the Grammy wins.