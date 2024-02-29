Actor BUDDY DURESS dies at 38 due to 'cardiac arrest from a drug cocktail'



Thursday, February 29, 2024 – American actor and Good Time and Heaven Knows What star, Buddy Duress, has died at the age of 38.

Duress, who co-starred alongside Twilight star Robert Pattinson in Good Time, died in November 2023 due to a 'cardiac arrest from a drug cocktail' his brother, Christopher Stathis, told People.

He made his acting debut in Josh and Benny Safdie's 2014 film Heaven Knows What, a role he landed shortly after being released from Rikers Island for a drug-related conviction.

The actor, who was in-and-out of jail throughout his life is survived by his mother Jo-Anne, and younger brother Christopher.

He had a long history of legal troubles, having been in jail at least 10 times with charges including identity theft, grand larceny, and heroin possession.

Buddy was born Michael C. Stathis in Queens, New York in May 1985, and went to Robert Louis Stevenson High School in Manhattan.

After his 2014 movie debut, he later teamed up with the Safdie brothers again in the 2017 movie Good Time, where he played a drug dealer who teams up with Pattinson's character.

He also appeared in several other film projects, including Person to Person, Funny Pages, Flinch, Beware of Dog, The Mountain, and more.

He has two more projects scheduled to be released later this year as per his IMDb page: Skull and Mass State Lottery.