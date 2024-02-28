Meet BOBO, a lady who fell into depression after she was impregnated and dumped by the trending rich Kikuyu MBABA who married a lady young enough to be his daughter (PHOTOs).





Wednesday, January 28, 2024 - A wealthy Kikuyu businessman, identified as Ben Waigwa, has been trending after he married a lady young enough to be his daughter in a colorful traditional wedding ceremony held in Murang’a last weekend.

Photos of Ben, 66, and his newly-wed wife Carol Mwangi, 27, went viral and sparked reactions on social media because of their huge age gap.





It is now emerging that Ben is a notorious womanizer with a special appetite for young ladies.

He has dated multiple ladies and broke their hearts.

Among the victims is a young lady identified as Bobo Maggie on Facebook.

He impregnated Bobo and dumped her.

He also repossessed a car that he had gifted her after dumping her.

Bobo reportedly succumbed to depression.

“He made Bobo succumb to depression after he dumped her and repossessed a car that he had gifted her.

"She is not able to take care of the kid.

"He misuses young women before dumping them,” a source revealed.

The source further added that Ben is very abusive and a narcissist.

Below are photos of Bobo, the lady who is battling depression after the rich Kikuyu ‘mbaba’ dumped her and refused to take care of their child.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.