Meet BOBO, a lady who fell into depression after she was impregnated and dumped by the trending rich Kikuyu MBABA who married a lady young enough to be his daughter (PHOTOs).

Photos of Ben, 66, and
his newly-wed wife Carol Mwangi, 27, went viral and sparked reactions on social
media because of their huge age gap.
It is now emerging that Ben is a notorious womanizer with a special appetite for young ladies.
He has dated multiple
ladies and broke their hearts.
Among the victims is a
young lady identified as Bobo Maggie on Facebook.
He impregnated Bobo
and dumped her.
He also repossessed a
car that he had gifted her after dumping her.
Bobo reportedly
succumbed to depression.
“He made Bobo succumb to depression after he dumped her and repossessed a car that he had gifted her.
"She is not able to take care of the kid.
"He misuses young women before dumping them,” a source revealed.
The source further
added that Ben is very abusive and a narcissist.
Below are photos of Bobo, the lady who is battling depression after the rich Kikuyu ‘mbaba’ dumped her and refused to take care of their child.
