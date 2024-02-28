His first wife is suffering in Nakuru - Rich Kikuyu MBABA who married a lady young enough to be his daughter exposed as it emerges that he has 5 other women.





Wednesday, January 28, 2024 - A wealthy Kikuyu businessman left netizens talking over the weekend after he married a lady young enough to be his daughter.

Ben Waigwa, 66, married Carol Mwangi, 27, in a traditional wedding ceremony presided over by popular Kikuyu emcee, MC Kajim.

Ben has been exposed for mistreating his lovers.

His first wife is reportedly suffering in Nakuru even as he enjoys a flamboyant lifestyle.

“He was mistreating her like a dog,” a source revealed.

Ben’s violent behaviours towards his first wife made their grown-up son succumb to depression.

It is also emerging that besides Carol Mwangi, the lady he married over the weekend in a traditional wedding, he has 5 other women.

He targets young ladies who are not financially stable so that he can control them.

Below are photos of the rich mbaba with his latest catch Carol.





