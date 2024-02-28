His first wife is suffering in Nakuru - Rich Kikuyu MBABA who married a lady young enough to be his daughter exposed as it emerges that he has 5 other women.

Wednesday, January 28, 2024 - A wealthy Kikuyu businessman left netizens talking over the weekend after he married a lady young enough to be his daughter.
Ben Waigwa, 66,
married Carol Mwangi, 27, in a traditional wedding ceremony presided over by
popular Kikuyu emcee, MC Kajim.
Ben has been
exposed for mistreating his lovers.
His first wife is
reportedly suffering in Nakuru even as he enjoys a flamboyant lifestyle.
“He was mistreating
her like a dog,” a source revealed.
Ben’s violent
behaviours towards his first wife made their grown-up son succumb to
depression.
It is also emerging
that besides Carol Mwangi, the lady he married over the weekend in a
traditional wedding, he has 5 other women.
He targets young
ladies who are not financially stable so that he can control them.
Below are photos of
the rich mbaba with his latest catch Carol.
