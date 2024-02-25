MAMA IDA ODINGA names the best person to succeed RAILA ODINGA as LUO Kingpin – This is a disappointment to many!

Sunday, February 25, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s wife, Mama Ida Odinga, has hinted at the person who should succeed her husband once he retires as Luo community kingpin.
Raila
Odinga has been the community kingpin for almost four decades and he is set to
retire once he is elected as African Union Chairperson.
Speaking in the Suba South constituency on Saturday, Ida noted that
Raila had trained many people in politics, and his exit would not be too
harmful as a well-trained politician would take over.
"Baba sent me to tell you
that you should be calm and never stress your hearts because even if he goes to
lead Africa and leaves Kenyan politics, he's left behind his brave and
competent sons and daughters who can continue with his work," said Ida.
She went ahead to shower John
Mbadi, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party national chairman, who was
also present in the gathering, with compliments, saying that Mbadi had been
with Raila for so many years and must have learned a lot from him.
"All the years that you've
been with Baba, you've gained more knowledge and leadership skills that you can
use to lead the people. Are you not able?" Ida posed a question at Mbadi.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments