LUPITA NYONG'O keeping her relationship with JOSHUA JACKSON private after suffering 'pain and heartbreak' following her split from SELEMA MASEKELA

Monday, February 26, 2024 – Lupita Nyong'o has revealed that she wants to keep her new relationship with Joshua Jackson out of the public eye after suffering heartbreak from her previous relationship.
Speaking in a new interview with Porter about the breakdown
of her relationship with her ex Selema Masekela, the Kenyan-Mexican actress,
40, said it was 'devastatingly extinguished by deception.
Lupita has since found love with her new partner Joshua, 45,
but she insisted she will be going back to the 'old ways' of keeping her love
life private.
She told Porter: 'And that was very, very sage of me. I'm
going back to those days, by the way.'
In December 2022, Lupita announced her relationship
with Selema Masekela to the world, sharing a video with the hashtag
#thisismylove.
Revealing her reason behind the public post, she said: 'In
my mind, when I shared my relationship status with the world, it was because I
felt sure about it.'
Just 10 months later, Lupita revealed that their
relationship had come to a sudden end and she posted a vulnerable announcement.
Her statement read: 'There are much more important things
going on in the world right now, and my thoughts are with those who are deeply
suffering.
'At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal
truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust…
'I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love
suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception.
'I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to
return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say,
'Whatever, my life is better this way.'
'But I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am
feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love. And so, I am choosing
to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and
trusting that this too shall pass.
'The promise, they say, is that a tender heart is what gives
birth to fearlessness. I hope it's true…
'I share this to keep it, and hoping that the knowledge of
my experience might be useful to someone else out there experiencing the grip
of heartbreak who is poised to try and escape from the pain and miss out on the
wisdom that comes from it...
'#Breakup. Let's face our pain so we don't spread it.'
During her Porter interview, Lupita, who posed for a
stunning photoshoot alongside the chat, explained why she wanted to publicly
announce their break-up and admitted she didn't know what the reaction would
be.
She said: 'I was living in a lot of pain and heartbreak. I
looked at the environment of my social media and thought, I don't want to be a
part of this illusion that everything is always coming up roses.
'Surely there is a lesson for me to learn in this, and I
just want to be real about it.'
Lupita and Joshua confirmed their relationship with a
PDA-packed display after sources confirmed that they are dating.
In December, the couple took a romantic walk through Joshua
Tree National Park located in San Bernardino County, California.
