KIKUYU LADY who got married to a Nigerian man pleads for help to return back home after he abandoned her and their 2-year-old daughter



Monday, February 26, 2024 – 26-year-old Rael Muthoni Njeru is pleading for assistance to return home to her parents in Kenya.

This is after her Nigerian husband abandoned her and their child without a trace a month ago.

She is facing threats from her husband's family, who intend to take her child from her.

"His family said that if I do not provide my child for them within three weeks, they will take my daughter," Njeru said tearfully.

Muthoni says her troubles escalated after her husband disappeared, leaving behind his phone and has since remained untraceable.

With the rent for their accommodation overdue and the landlord threatening eviction, Njeru is at a loss for what to do next.

"I am contemplating fleeing to the Kenyan embassy in Lagos, but it is a 12-hour drive from where I currently reside," she stated.

Muthoni and her estranged husband have been married for nearly four years, with their relationship beginning in 2018 in Nairobi.

They dated for a year before marrying in 2020, after which she moved to Nigeria with him in June 2021.

"I want to come back to Kenya and take care of my children in peace," Muthoni said.

She disclosed that apart from the two-year-old girl she has with her current husband, she is also a mother to an eight-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

With her passport missing and no means to secure transportation, she said is in urgent need of assistance to return home for her safety and that of her children.

Despite reaching out to her family for help, Muthoni's parents cannot assist due to their own financial constraints.