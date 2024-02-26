KIKUYU LADY who got married to a Nigerian man pleads for help to return back home after he abandoned her and their 2-year-old daughter

Monday, February 26, 2024 – 26-year-old Rael Muthoni Njeru is pleading for assistance to return home to her parents in Kenya.
This is after her Nigerian husband abandoned her and their
child without a trace a month ago.
She is facing threats from her husband's family, who intend
to take her child from her.
"His family said that if I do not provide my child for
them within three weeks, they will take my daughter," Njeru said
tearfully.
Muthoni says her troubles escalated after her husband
disappeared, leaving behind his phone and has since remained untraceable.
With the rent for their accommodation overdue and the
landlord threatening eviction, Njeru is at a loss for what to do next.
"I am contemplating fleeing to the Kenyan embassy in
Lagos, but it is a 12-hour drive from where I currently reside," she
stated.
Muthoni and her estranged husband have been married for
nearly four years, with their relationship beginning in 2018 in Nairobi.
They dated for a year before marrying in 2020, after which
she moved to Nigeria with him in June 2021.
"I want to come back to Kenya and take care of my
children in peace," Muthoni said.
She disclosed that apart from the two-year-old girl she has
with her current husband, she is also a mother to an eight-year-old daughter
from a previous relationship.
With her passport missing and no means to secure
transportation, she said is in urgent need of assistance to return home for her
safety and that of her children.
Despite reaching out to her family for help, Muthoni's
parents cannot assist due to their own financial constraints.
