Luo lady who sired a kid with KELVIN KIPTUM and moved to court to stop his burial reveals what he had promised her the fateful day he died.

Thursday, February 22, 2024 - A 22-year-old lady identified as Edna Awuor moved to court to try and stop the burial of deceased marathoner Kelvin Kiptum, claiming that she had sired a baby girl aged one year and seven months with him.
Edna told the court
that Kiptum had been providing for their kid until his death.
He had reportedly acknowledged her and her kid as part of his family.
“The deceased had recognised me along with the
minor and he took good care of us as part of his family until his death two
weeks ago,” she said.
On the fateful day
that Kiptum died in a road accident, he reportedly called her to know how their
child was doing.
He promised to send
her money for upkeep and basic needs.
Sadly, he perished in an accident before sending her the money.
The lady further
claimed that Kiptum’s family had not only
refused to recognize her as part of the family but had also failed to include
the minor’s name in the eulogy and other funeral arrangements as expected.
She
wanted the court to stop Kiptum’s burial and issue an order for DNA samples to
be taken from the body to be sent to the Kenya Medical Research Institute or any
other public institution to establish the paternity of the minor.
However,
the magistrate denied her application and said the burial preparations were at
an advanced stage.
“The
arrangements for the burial of the deceased are at an advanced stage and therefore
stopping the burial may be disruptive considering the resources that have been
put into preparing for the burial,” the magistrate ruled.
