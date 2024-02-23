KIM JONG UN ‘has a secret son who is kept out of the public eye because he is too pale and thin’

Friday, February 23, 2024 – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has a son, but he is too “pale and thin” for North Korean tastes and is kept out of the public eye, a former Korean spymaster has claimed.
Citing sources in the North, Choe Su-yong, a retired
National Intelligence Service (NIS) official in neighbouring South Korea
claimed that the boy’s “unattractive physical appearance appears to have
discouraged Kim from exposing his son in public.”
“Unlike his father, or his sister, who is plump and
well-nourished, Kim’s son is said to be pale and thin,” he told the Korea
Times.
“I heard that his son looks nothing like his
great-grandfather, Kim Il-sung.”
For North Korean leaders, a resemblance to Kim Il-sung – the country’s chubby founder is seen as an indispensable quality, according to the spymaster.
Kim Jong Un has been accused of playing up his resemblance
to Kim Il-sung, his grandfather, in an attempt to bolster his own legitimacy to
the throne.
Kim Jong Un’s ‘chubby’ daughter, Kim Ju-ae, came into the
public eye in late 2022, a sign that he might be able to give her the mantle
when he is done ruling.
Michael Madden, founder of North Korea Leadership Watch,
said: “When Kim Jong Un was the hereditary successor, he was actually thin.
“Go back and look at those pictures. He was a thinner guy.
‘His father and his aunt told him to gain weight so he could
project authority.
“So that when those North Korean elites, especially those
old generals, saw this 27/28-year-old man, they would feel physically
intimidated by him.”
Madden, a fellow at the Stimson Center in Washington DC said
this preference for plus-sized leaders also had a historical basis.
He said, ‘There are some Korean concepts about how we
present ourselves to other people, and there is a certain idea about
attractiveness and attractiveness.
‘The definition of what is considered attractive and
pleasant will be very different from what we would see in the West.
“When we see Kim Jong-un, when we see his father, we see his
grandfather, right? Chubby cheeks, right? Rosie's chubby cheeks, a smile on
face.
“Being thin and frugal will remind the North Korean people
that nearly a million people starved to death in the late 1990s.”
The NIS believes Kim Jong Un has three children, the son is
the eldest, followed by Kim Ju-ae, and then a child of unknown gender.
Choe agrees that the eldest is a son, but believes the
dictator has only two legitimate children, this unnamed son and Kim Ju-ae plus
two illegitimate children.
