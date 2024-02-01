Ivorian man apologises to his wife and kids after going viral for asking a Senegalese LADY for her number during an AFCON game (VIDEO)

Thursday, February 1, 2024 – A married Ivorian man who was captured getting too close to a lady at one of the AFCON games has been identified.

The man, identified as Anselme Santos, has apologised to his wife and kids over the viral video of him.





In the video, he is seen leaning so close to a Senegalese lady to whisper in her ears.

As he leaned close, the woman pulled away slightly but this did not stop him.

Lip readers have claimed he was asking the woman for her number.

Apologising after the video went viral, Anselme said: “I told her 'give me your number'. But she didn't want to. So I didn't insist. I would like to take this opportunity to apologize to the lady, my wife, and my children!”

Watch the video below.