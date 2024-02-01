Arsenal make 'contact' for VICTOR OSIMHEN transfer



Thursday, February 1, 2024 – Premier League side, Arsenal have reportedly made contact over a potential move for striker, Victor Osimhen, as they hope to sign him from Italian side Napoli.

The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the most prolific strikers in Europe after scoring 67 goals in 119 appearances across all competitions.

Osimhen netted 26 goals in 32 Serie A matches last season to win the Golden Boot and fire the Partenopei to their first Scudetto title in three decades.

However, the Gunners have stepped up their pursuit of Osimhen, as Italian news outlet CalcioNapoli 24, via football.london, claims that Mikel Arteta's side has made contact regarding the possibility of luring the Nigerian to the Emirates Stadium.

The report adds that the Gunners are 'concretely' interested in signing the striker, who is understood to possess a £112m release clause in his new Napoli contract.

This comes days after Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis revealed that Osimhen would leave the club in the summer.

De Laurentiis stated that Osimhen is likely to join Real Madrid, PSG or a top English club, with Arsenal and Chelsea believed to be the main contenders from the Premier League for his signature.