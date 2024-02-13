Indian teacher suspended for allegedly calling black pupils monkeys in South Africa



Tuesday, February 13, 2024 – A teacher at Curro Academy Protea Glen in Soweto, South Africa, has been suspended following allegations of racism.

According to media reports, an Indian teacher, Tayabah Jadwat, allegedly called three pupils monkeys after they were reportedly disruptive in class and the school management tried to sweep the matter under the rug.

In a statement, Curro Holdings, owner of the school, said it became aware of the incident last Friday and initiated an investigation.

Curro said the incident is believed to have taken place in the first term of last year.

“At the time, no formal complaint was made through any channels at the school or within the Curro organisation. The executive head of the school also became aware of the allegations on Friday and immediately informed the Curro head office,” the statement read.





"On learning of the allegations, Curro has suspended the teacher with immediate effect and launched a disciplinary enquiry in terms of the group’s policies and procedures. These will proceed following due process over the coming week. Curro is committed to providing counselling or other support to the affected learners after engaging with their parents," it added.