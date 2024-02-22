I will call you myself if I need anything – RUTO tells CSs and PSs as he instructs them to ignore wheeler-dealers using his name



Friday, February 23, 2024 - President William Ruto has cautioned his Cabinet to be vigilant against shrewd businessmen who use his name to secure government deals.

Speaking in the just concluded Cabinet retreat in Naivasha, Ruto noted that some of the individuals would often pose as his relatives to ensure they get the deals.

The Head of State maintained that he was not interested in the deals, advising them to disregard such approaches.

Consequently, he encouraged them to take advantage of his open-door policy and seek advice in such instances, even if it meant calling him.

"Each one of you has my telephone number and it is only one.

"If you are in a place where you have been threatened by anybody or someone comes to you saying that they are my relatives and they want something, then do not believe them.”

"If I want anything from any of you, I will call you myself.

"I can confirm that it will not be about any transaction but your performance," he stated.

On the other hand, he also revealed that he had occasionally stepped in to protect his CSs from such business individuals in the past.

"On occasion, I have called CSs and PSs to warn them whenever I have intelligence that wrong things are about to happen in their departments.

"We cannot allow integrity issues to detail the plan that we have," he divulged.

Further, he maintained that government officials would be personally held responsible if they fell into the trap of the individuals.

"Do not get enticed into a situation because that is one area where people get to make the wrong decision.," the President reiterated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST