I will call you myself if I need anything – RUTO tells CSs and PSs as he instructs them to ignore wheeler-dealers using his name

Friday, February 23, 2024 - President William Ruto has cautioned his Cabinet to be vigilant against shrewd businessmen who use his name to secure government deals.
Speaking in the just concluded Cabinet retreat in Naivasha,
Ruto noted that some of the individuals would often pose as his relatives to
ensure they get the deals.
The Head of State maintained that he was not interested in
the deals, advising them to disregard such approaches.
Consequently, he encouraged them to take advantage of his
open-door policy and seek advice in such instances, even if it meant calling
him.
"Each one of you has my telephone number and it is only one.
"If you are in a place where you have been threatened by
anybody or someone comes to you saying that they are my relatives and they want
something, then do not believe them.”
"If I want anything from any of you, I will call you myself.
"I can confirm that it will not be about any transaction but your
performance," he stated.
On the other hand, he also revealed that he had occasionally
stepped in to protect his CSs from such business individuals in the past.
"On occasion, I have called CSs and PSs to warn them whenever I have intelligence that wrong things are about to happen in their departments.
"We cannot allow integrity issues to detail the plan that we
have," he divulged.
Further, he maintained that government officials would
be personally held responsible if they fell into the trap of the
individuals.
"Do not get enticed into a situation because that is
one area where people get to make the wrong decision.," the President reiterated.
