Husband orders wife to quit her job after her boss asked her to stop using his account to receive her salary



A husband has ordered his wife to quit her job after her boss asked her to resolve issues with her bank account so that her wages can be paid directly to her.

The woman' boss said she pays the wife's salary into her husband's account and this leaves the wife with no savings.

She decided to help by giving the women direct control of her own money.

However, her effort to help the wife backfired.

The boss tweeted:

"I advised my cleaner to go and fix her ATM issues so I can stop sending her wages to her husband’s account so she can save and have some control over her hard earned money.

“He told her not to come again.”