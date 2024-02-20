Guinea's military junta dissolves Government and seals borders

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 – Guinea's military junta, which seized power in a coup in September 2021, has dissolved the government.
The announcement was made through a presidential decree read
on state TV by the presidency's Secretary General, Brig Gen Amara Camara on
Monday night, February 19.
Mr Camara did not disclose the reason for the dissolution or
say when a new government will be put in place.
Ministers in the dissolved government were ordered to
surrender their passports and official vehicles. Their bank accounts have
additionally been frozen.
The junta also instructed security agencies to
"seal" all the country's borders until government ministries have
been fully handed over to the junta.
Lower-level officials will temporarily manage state
ministries until a new government is appointed, Mr Camara said.
The dissolved government was led by Bernard Goumou, who had
been appointed prime minister by coup leader Mamady Doumbouya.
In September 2021, Col Doumbouya led Guinea's armed forces
to overthrow elected President Alpha Condé, after a series of protests over Mr
Conde's controversial bid for a third term.
Guinea and several other countries in West and Central
Africa have been hit by coups in recent years. Others include Mali, Burkina
Faso, Niger and Gabon.
The coups have been strongly
condemned by the West African regional bloc Ecowas, as well as the African
Union and the UN.
