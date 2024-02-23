Guardian for WENDY WILLIAMS files lawsuit ahead of the premiere of Lifetime's new documentary; Where Is Wendy Williams?



Friday, February 23, 2024 – Wendy Williams' guardian has filed a lawsuit against Lifetime's parent company, A&E Television Networks.

The guardian, whom TMZ names as Sabrina Morrissey, filed the suit under seal on Thursday, two days before the planned premiere of Lifetime's new documentary Where Is Wendy Williams?, which explores Williams' life under her guardianship.

"The new lawsuit appears to be filed as an attempt to prohibit the airing of the upcoming documentary Where Is Wendy Williams?" a source with knowledge of the case tells PEOPLE.

A hearing date has reportedly been set for next week for a judge to determine whether the documents should remain under seal.

The two-part documentary “Who is Wendy Williams?” is set to premiere Saturday and Sunday on Lifetime. Wendy and her son Kevin Hunter Jr., 23, are listed as executive producers of the documentary.

Williams’s family has previously claimed they have been shunned from seeing Williams amid her court-ordered guardianship, which started in April 2022. Her guardian’s identity has not been made public.

Earlier Thursday, Williams’ “care team” announced that the former TV and radio personality has been diagnosed with primary aggressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, the same two medical issues that Bruce Willis is battling.

“On behalf of Wendy Williams Hunter, her care team is sharing this very personal update with her cherished fans, friends, and supporters to correct inaccurate and hurtful rumors about her health,” their statement read.

“As Wendy’s fans are aware, in the past she has been open with the public about her medical struggles with Graves’ Disease and Lymphedema as well as other significant challenges related to her health,” it continued.

“Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy’s ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy’s condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions.”

“In 2023, after undergoing a battery of medical tests, Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD) … [they] have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy’s life.”

“Wendy would not have received confirmation of these diagnoses were it not for the diligence of her current care team, who she chose, and the extraordinary work of the specialists at Weill Cornell Medicine,” the statement continued. “Receiving a diagnosis has enabled Wendy to receive the medical care she requires.”