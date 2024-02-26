Former Leicester Premier League winner, SHINJI OKAZAKI, retires at 37; says his 'body is falling apart'



Monday, February 26, 2024 – Former Leicester Premier League winner, Shinji Okazaki, who was part of the club's remarkable Premier League title triumph in 2015-16 has announced that he is set to retire.

The Japan international star, who spent four years at Leicester, will bring his career to an end after the current campaign.

He made over 100 appearances for the Foxes during his time at the club.

Okazaki admitted that he has chosen to stop playing because his body is 'falling apart'.

Okazaki joined Leicester from Mainz in 2015 and scored five league goals in his first season at the club as the Foxes were crowned champions.

In total, Okazaki played 137 games for Leicester and scored 19 goals.

Okazaki wrote on Instagram: 'I have given my all as a footballer up to now,' Okazaki posted on Instagram.

'When I realised that my body was falling apart I naturally felt I had reached my limits.'

Okazaki currently plays for Belgian side Sint-Truiden but has made just five league appearances this season, with a knee injury affecting him.

After leaving Leicester in 2019, Okazaki signed for Malaga but he left the Spanish club without making an appearance as his wage demands exceeded the maximum budget allowed by the league.

Okazaki subsequently played for Huesca and Cartagena prior to joining Sint-Truiden.

On the international stage, Okazaki made 119 appearances for Japan and scored 50 goals, making him his country's third-highest goalscorer of all time.