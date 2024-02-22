Forget all the rumours flying around as Govt Pathologist Johansen Oduor now reveals the real cause of KELVIN KIPTUM’s tragic death



Thursday, February 22, 2024 - Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor has ascertained the main cause of Marathon World Record holder Kelvin Kiptum’s tragic death.

Addressing the press after conducting an autopsy on the athlete's body, the pathologist revealed that Kiptum passed away after sustaining head injuries.

However, he did not divulge whether there was foul play in his death.

Oduor attributed the injuries to the road accident that claimed the lives of Kiptum and his Rwandan coach Gervais Hakizimana.

"Kelvin was a 24-year-old gentleman who it was alleged was involved in a fatal motor vehicle accident," he told the press in Eldoret.

"Upon doing the postmortem, the findings are that the late Kelvin had severe head injuries. There were severe skull fractures which were mainly at the base of the spine. The spinal cord had intruded into the cranial cavity because of the fractures."

Oduor further revealed that the athlete sustained injuries on his ribs with visible fractures on the first, second, and third ribs on his left side while on the right side, a total of five ribs were affected.

The postmortem results also showed that the athlete suffered contrition in his lungs.

"What actually killed the late Kelvin was severe head injuries which look like something caused by a motor vehicle accident," he added.

The chief pathologist added that his team had taken more samples for analysis as investigations into the circumstances of his death continued.

He explained that the samples would be subjected to full toxicological analysis for other factors that could have contributed to the accident.

"Being that this was a person who was driving, then suddenly he was involved in an accident and passed on. Our question is, what could have contributed to this?" he posed.

"Was there something in the system that could have contributed to this? That is why we have taken samples. We are doing the full screening for anything."

