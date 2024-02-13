Dr. MIGUNA MIGUNA speaks after DPP confirmed intention to appeal MARIBE acquittal – We don’t have a country!!



Tuesday, February 13, 2024 - Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has reacted after the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) filed a notice of appeal against the High Court judgment that acquitted former TV news anchor Jacque Maribe in the murder case of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

In the notice filed by Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions O.J Omondi, the DPP’s office says it was dissatisfied with the ruling delivered by High Court judge Grace Nzioka on Friday last week.

“Take notice that the Republic, the intended Appellant herein, being dissatisfied with the decision of the High Court of Kenya at Nairobi (Hon. G. Nzioka), delivered in Nairobi on the 9th of February 2024, appeals to the Court of Appeal against the part of the judgment acquitting the 2nd Accused Person,” reads the notice.

While acquitting Maribe, Justice Nzioka said that the count of murder was not the proper charge that the prosecution would have preferred against her.

Reacting to the DPP's decision, Miguna blasted the prosecution and termed the move as a Public relations stunt because if they were serious they could introduce more charges on Maribe such as being an accessory to murder and obstruction of justice.

Here is a screenshot of what Miguna Miguna wrote on X.