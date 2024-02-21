DONALD TRUMP confirms six Republican politicians he's considering as potential VP picks



Wednesday, February 21, 2024 – Former US President, Donald Trump has confirmed that six Republican politicians are on his shortlist for a potential running mate and vice president.

In his first hint at who could be his Vice President if he wins the election in November, Trump's list included two former opponents and an ex-Democrat.

Trump, 77, confirmed Florida Governor and one-time foil Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, and Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina are all among the ex-rivals being considered.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Florida Republican Byron Donalds, and former Democrat Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard are on his shortlist.

'All of those people are good. They're all solid,' Trump told Laura Ingraham Monday night.

Trump, however, said that deciding on a running mate might not be the biggest decision of his campaign.

'The one thing that always surprises me is that the VP choice always has no impact,' he said.

'It's a very important position. You would like to get somebody who could help you from the voters' standpoint,' Trump said - but noted he wanted someone with 'common sense.'