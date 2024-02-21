DONALD TRUMP confirms six Republican politicians he's considering as potential VP picks

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 – Former US President, Donald Trump has confirmed that six Republican politicians are on his shortlist for a potential running mate and vice president.
In his first hint at who could be his Vice President if he
wins the election in November, Trump's list included two former opponents and
an ex-Democrat.
Trump, 77, confirmed Florida Governor and one-time foil Ron
DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, and Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina
are all among the ex-rivals being considered.
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Florida Republican Byron
Donalds, and former Democrat Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard are on his shortlist.
'All of those people are good. They're all solid,' Trump
told Laura Ingraham Monday night.
Trump, however, said that deciding on a running mate
might not be the biggest decision of his campaign.
'The one thing that always surprises me is that the VP
choice always has no impact,' he said.
'It's a very important position. You would like to get
somebody who could help you from the voters' standpoint,' Trump said - but
noted he wanted someone with 'common sense.'
