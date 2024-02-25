Detectives arrest 4 Kikuyu men who abducted a lorry driver in Gilgil and did the unthinkable to him - They were caught with the stolen lorry (PHOTOs).

Acting on intelligence, a joint team of
Nairobi and Nakuru detectives while pursuing a robbery incident reported at
Naivasha Police Station on Valentine's Day intercepted two suspects believed to
be accomplices in the case, who were driving a Mitsubishi truck (FH) Reg. No
KCB 383Z.
Upon interrogations, detectives
established that the two suspects; Evans Mwangi Njenga, 45, and Geoffrey Kamau
Hinga, 53 were on their way to meet two other suspected accomplices in Njoro
town.
An ambush staged came through when
Peter Wahinyo Wanyoike, 45, and Julius Gichagu Wanguno, 32 dropped at the
vehicle looking for their suspected partners in crime.
With the four in cuffs, it was further
established that the said truck had been robbed in Gilgil at Elementaita area
when the driver who had been hired to offer transport services was abducted,
s@domiz3d, and left tied up at a construction site within Punda Milia section
yesterday, Friday 23.
In the latter incident, the 38-year-old
driver was also robbed of Sh55,000 and his mobile phone by a six-member gang,
who disabled the lorry tracker and disappeared. The victim had been rushed to
Gilgil Sub-County Hospital for treatment.
The recovered vehicle has since been
towed and detained at Njoro Police Station where the suspects were also booked
pending further police action.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments