Detectives arrest 4 Kikuyu men who abducted a lorry driver in Gilgil and did the unthinkable to him - They were caught with the stolen lorry (PHOTOs).

Sunday, February 25, 2024 - Four suspects connected to two violent robberies reported in Naivasha and Gilgil have been arrested in Njoro, Nakuru County, and a motor vehicle stolen in one of the robberies recovered.

Acting on intelligence, a joint team of Nairobi and Nakuru detectives while pursuing a robbery incident reported at Naivasha Police Station on Valentine's Day intercepted two suspects believed to be accomplices in the case, who were driving a Mitsubishi truck (FH) Reg. No KCB 383Z.

Upon interrogations, detectives established that the two suspects; Evans Mwangi Njenga, 45, and Geoffrey Kamau Hinga, 53 were on their way to meet two other suspected accomplices in Njoro town.

An ambush staged came through when Peter Wahinyo Wanyoike, 45, and Julius Gichagu Wanguno, 32 dropped at the vehicle looking for their suspected partners in crime.

With the four in cuffs, it was further established that the said truck had been robbed in Gilgil at Elementaita area when the driver who had been hired to offer transport services was abducted, s@domiz3d, and left tied up at a construction site within Punda Milia section yesterday, Friday 23.

In the latter incident, the 38-year-old driver was also robbed of Sh55,000 and his mobile phone by a six-member gang, who disabled the lorry tracker and disappeared. The victim had been rushed to Gilgil Sub-County Hospital for treatment.

The recovered vehicle has since been towed and detained at Njoro Police Station where the suspects were also booked pending further police action.

































