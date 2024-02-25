See what corrupt Kenya Police have stated after the court authorised the consumption of MURATINA in the Mt Kenya region

Sunday, February 25, 2024 - Kiambu County police commander Michael Muchiri has commended the decision by the court that Muratina is not an illicit drink.
Speaking on Saturday, Muchiri
emphasized that, as government officials, they will respect the court's
decision.
However, he cautioned residents
against brewing Muratina for commercial purposes, citing potential
disruptions to government efforts in combating illicit brews."
"We must agree with the
court’s decision, there is no doubt on that but our plea as government officers
is that it should not be taken as an opportunity to brew for commercial
purposes," Muchiri said.
The County commander
acknowledged that Muratina is a drink used in traditional functions and
celebrations.
"We request that people
should not use this opportunity to brew muratina for commercial purposes
because that will hinder our effort to fight illicit brew," he added.
A Kiambu Court on Friday
declared that the popular Kikuyu brew is not an illicit
drink.
In a judgment issued by High
Court Judge Abigail Mshila, she said the brew was not illicit and could be
prepared as part of the Kikuyu’s culture and traditions.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
