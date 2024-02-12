CS AISHA JUMWA now admits that RAILA’s ODM has the best brains that can transform the country – Look! Is she regretting supporting RUTO?





Monday, February 12, 2024 - Gender Cabinet Secretary (CS) Aisha Jumwa has admitted that the best policymakers in Kenya are from Raila Odinga’s ODM.

Speaking in Busia County, Ruto’s CS revealed how various government agencies depended on the brains to create operational blueprints.

She remarked that the region should find ways to capitalize on the brains to win top pollical seats.

“I was telling James Orengo (Siaya Governor) that most ODM supporters, especially from Nyanza and Busia are the most learned being engineers, lawyers and esteemed professors,” she stated.

“They are the ones who contribute to everything. If you ask them to create a policy, they do it very well.”

She added that the time was ripe for the region to realise that it was taking the wrong political path, which she stated calls for a rethink.

Jumwa metaphorically noted that if you hit a wall, the only logical course of action is to change direction.

As such, she requested Nyanza residents to chart a different political path in the 2027 general election.

“The most qualified doctors, engineers … are from Luo Nyanza. The region boasts of all big brains in Kenya,” she remarked.

President William Ruto and other members of the Kenya Kwanza administration have repeatedly asked ODM to share their blueprint on how to run the country.

According to Kenya Kwanza, instead of the opposition complaining of the high cost of living, they should offer alternatives to ease the burden on Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.