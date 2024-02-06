Country singer, TOBY KEITH, dies at age 62 after battle with stomach cancer



Tuesday, February 6, 2024 – Country singer Toby Keith has died at the age of 62 after a battle with stomach cancer.

The "Should've Been a Cowboy" singer died on Monday night, February 5, surrounded by his family, a short statement said.

“Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time,” a statement posted to Keith’s website and social media said.

Keith announced that he was living with cancer in June 2022 and in September last year he spoke of the "roller coaster" experience of going through treatment while receiving the Country Icon Award at People’s Choice Country Awards in 2023.

Keith released his debut album in 1993 and is known for hits including “Red Solo Cup” and “I Wanna Talk About Me.”

Keith’s 2002 song “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American),” released in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, made him a household name.

The award-winning singer performed at Donald Trump's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration in January 2017.

Trump awarded him with the National Medal of Arts in January 2021.