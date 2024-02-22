BIDEN gives away his dog Commander after series of attacks on Secret Service agents at White House



Thursday, February 22, 2024 – President Biden has given first dog Commander to relatives, the White House said Wednesday. Feb. 21, following revelations of more brutal attacks on Secret Service employees.

Internal documents showed at least seven Secret Service agents were injured by the dog but the president didn’t immediately part with the German shepherd after reportedly claiming that an agent lied about an attack by his former dog Major, who also was given a new home after also terrorizing protective agency staff and others.

It was later reported that Commander brutalized an agent at Biden’s Rehoboth Beach getaway, according to new records acquired by journalist John Greenewald through a Freedom of Information Act request.

“[The agent] heard the voice of what [he/she] believes to be FLOTUS Dr. Jill Biden yelling ‘[redacted quote].’ Commander ran towards the direction of post [redacted] booth and bit [the agent] in the left forearm, [c]ausing a severe deep open wound,” an incident report said.

“As [a] result of the attack [the agent] started to loose [sic] a significant amount of blood from [redacted pronoun] arm. [The agent] remained calm and walked away from the area looking for help. … [The agent] received six (6) stitches in the left hand forearm and antibiotics for the wound.”

In another newly revealed attack, on June 15, 2023, Commander bit an agent “inside of the Kennedy Garden” adjacent to the East Wing, where the first lady’s office is located, as they were walking to the driveway to help move parked trucks.

“Video of the incident shows [the agent] enter the Kennedy Garden while Commander, who was off the leash and on the opposite side of the garden at the time, run at a high rate of speed towards [the agent and] jump towards [the agent] and take [them] to the ground,” a report says.

The agent “sustained an injury to [their] left arm (‘deep bite’) that reportedly needed stitches.”

“East Wing Tours were stopped for approximately 20 minutes due to blood from the incident being on the floors in the area of the [lobby connecting the East Wing to the White House],” the document says.

A Secret Service agent wrote in an email that on Oct. 2, 2022, “I was bit/grabbed on the left forearm” by Commander while holding open the door for the president as he entered the White House near the iconic West Wing Colonnade.”

“Commander came in first circled back and grabbed my arm left arm. He then stood up and back down. He is literally my height standing. POTUS entered shortly after since he was trailing behind him. POTUS entered the Palm Room and said,'[redacted quote]’,” the agent wrote, adding that they were evaluated by White House medical staff and the bite didn’t break the skin.

“I was in shock that the incident occurred. After this I was concerned about [Commander] getting out of the residence or being out without a leash for others safety and mine.”

There are now 24 documented instances of dog attacks on the Secret Service during Biden’s tenure in office, in addition to reports of attacks on White House staffers.