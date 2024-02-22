Taliban execute two murderers by machine-gunning them in front of thousands of spectators at football stadium

Thursday, February 22, 2024 – Taliban authorities have publicly executed two men convicted of murder by machine-gunning them through the back in front of a crowd of spectators.
The murderers were on Thursday, February 22, executed by
multiple gunshots to the back in Ghazni city after Supreme
Court official Atiqullah Darwish read aloud a death warrant signed by
Taliban Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada.
'These two people were convicted of the crime of
murder... after two years of trial in the courts of the country, the order has
been signed,' Darwish said.
Thousands of men gathered in the stadium to witness the
execution. Families of the convicted men's victims were also present.
The Taliban administration in Kabul has not been officially
recognised by any other government since it took power in 2021 and imposed an
austere interpretation of Islam.
Akhundzada ordered judges in 2022 to fully implement all
aspects of Islamic law - including 'eye for an eye' punishments known as
'qisas'.
0 Comments