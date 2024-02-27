Believe RUTO, WETANG’ULA and MUDAVADI at your own peril – KHALWALE now warns Kenyans after they dupped him in broad daylight





Tuesday, February 27, 2024 - Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale is a disappointed man, at least with President William Ruto, Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

This is after they dupped him after convincing him to abandon the Kakamega gubernatorial seat for Cleophas Malala in the 2022 General Election.

Khalwale reminisced about their relationship in 2015 when he faced life-threatening situations in Kakamega while advocating for Wetang'ula's presidential candidacy.

"In this journey, you have embarked on of walking with politicians, please be honest.

"Remember that in 2015 when you wanted to become the president, I took you to Kakamega where I was almost killed because I wanted you to realise your dream," said Khalwale.

Expressing disappointment, the senator highlighted feeling abandoned by Ruto’s government despite their unwavering support for the president’s stance on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

His loyalty persisted even when Wetang'ula and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi had not shifted their allegiance to the now ruling party, both before and during the 2022 general elections.

"When you and Musalia Mudavadi were supporting BBI, I and other leaders were behind President William Ruto. When you joined the Kenya Kwanza coalition, we welcomed you.

"However, up to now, we are still waiting for the two of you to come back and thank us," he added.

Speaking during a church service at St Teresa Catholic Parish, Khalwale disclosed that he, Ruto, and Wetang'ula had reached an understanding to review his situation after the duo convinced him to step down for Cleophas Malala in the gubernatorial race.

However, nearly two years later, the promised commitments remain unfulfilled.

"Think about yourself and your brothers. What we agreed with the president when you kicked out of the gubernatorial race, we had an agreement, but by the time you went to form the government, you have never bothered to remember what you agreed about me," he stated.

