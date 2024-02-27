Believe RUTO, WETANG’ULA and MUDAVADI at your own peril – KHALWALE now warns Kenyans after they dupped him in broad daylight

This is after they dupped him
after convincing him to abandon the Kakamega gubernatorial seat for Cleophas
Malala in the 2022 General Election.
Khalwale reminisced about their
relationship in 2015 when he faced life-threatening situations in Kakamega
while advocating for Wetang'ula's presidential candidacy.
"In this journey, you have embarked on of walking with politicians, please be honest.
"Remember that in
2015 when you wanted to become the president, I took you to Kakamega where I
was almost killed because I wanted you to realise your dream," said
Khalwale.
Expressing disappointment, the
senator highlighted feeling abandoned by Ruto’s government despite their
unwavering support for the president’s stance on the Building Bridges
Initiative (BBI).
His loyalty persisted even when
Wetang'ula and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi had not shifted their
allegiance to the now ruling party, both before and during the 2022 general
elections.
"When you and Musalia Mudavadi were supporting BBI, I and other leaders were behind President William Ruto. When you joined the Kenya Kwanza coalition, we welcomed you.
"However, up to
now, we are still waiting for the two of you to come back and thank us,"
he added.
Speaking during a church service
at St Teresa Catholic Parish, Khalwale disclosed that he, Ruto, and Wetang'ula
had reached an understanding to review his situation after the duo convinced
him to step down for Cleophas Malala in the gubernatorial race.
However, nearly two years later,
the promised commitments remain unfulfilled.
"Think about yourself and
your brothers. What we agreed with the president when you kicked out of the
gubernatorial race, we had an agreement, but by the time you went to form the
government, you have never bothered to remember what you agreed about me,"
he stated.
