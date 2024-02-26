American woman slams African man for saying he has failed as a husband if his wife’s body doesn’t shiver in fear anytime she hears the sound of his car



Monday, February 26, 2024 – An American woman has slammed an African man, Abdullahi, for saying that he has failed as a husband if his wife’s body doesn’t shiver in fear when he returns home.

Commenting on the tweet on Monday, February 26, 2024, the woman, Susan said he Abdullahi is a "failure as a human being” for his statement.

Abdullahi replied, saying:

“I love that this tweet contributed to your tears,”

The businessman had on February 18, tweeted:

“If my wife’s body doesn’t shiver in fear anytime she hears the movement of my car then I’ve failed as a husband."