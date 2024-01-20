Superstar footballer, CRISTIANO RONALDO, wins multiple awards at Globe Soccer Awards

Saturday, January 20, 2024 – Superstar footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo picked up multiple awards at the Globe Soccer Awards held in Dubai today, January 19.
In recognition of his prolific form in the calendar year
under review, Al Nassr and Portuguese striker won the Best Middle
East Player award, beating Riyad Mahrez and Mohamed El Shenawy to it.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner also won the Maradona Award
for being the top scorer in 2023, ahead of Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe who
scored 52 goals each for club and country, and Erling Haaland who scored 53
goals in 2023.
He also picked up the Fans' Favourite Player of the Year
award at the ceremony.
In his acceptance speech, Ronaldo who was at the award
ceremony in Dubai alongside his lover, Georgina Rodríguez, said: I did an
amazing season. I have to say thank you to my teammates and my coaches from Al
Nassr and the Portugal national team.”
He continued: “I never won this trophy… the Best Middle
East Player… and Maradona as well. So I will put them with passion in my museum
because they are two special ones.
“I am so proud. I have to say thank you to my wife and my
kids, they deal with me every day. Sometimes I know I’m a little bit boring but
it is my job to be consistent every time.
“Thank you to Globe Soccer for this amazing award.”
