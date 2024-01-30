Singer TAYLOR SWIFT 'has generated over $330Million brand value for the NFL and the Kansas City Chiefs this season' amid her whirlwind romance with TRAVIS KELCE, report claims



Tuesday, January 30, 2024 – Taylor Swift's romance with Travis Kelce has made a financial impact in the NFL and for the Kansas City Chiefs, the team her man plays for.

Thanks to her whirlwind romance with Travis Kelce, the singer has reportedly generated over $330 million brand value for the NFL and the Kansas City Chiefs this season.

According to data from Apex Marketing Group (via Front Office Sports), Swift has reportedly generated a 'brand value' for the Chiefs and the NFL in the area of $331.5million this season.

That data puts a value on print, digital, radio, television, highlights, and social media monitoring for Swift ever since she attended her first game in Kansas City back on September 24 up to the Chiefs' divisional round game against the Buffalo Bills.

Per Apex's president Eric Smallwood, digital content and online news generated the most value ahead of social media.

That $331million was a significant jump from when Apex last tracked her 'brand value' for the Chiefs and the league back in October - at the height of 'KelSwift' mania.

Back when they were photographed in New York City on a date, she had generated $166m up to that point.

Taylor has gone on to attend 12 of the Chiefs' 18 games this season - including all three of KC's playoff matches in the run up to Super Bowl LVIII.