Singer ROBBIE WILLIAMS' wife, AYDA FIELD, is rushed to hospital hours after night out in Beverly Hills

Monday, January 22, 2024 – English songwriter, Robbie Williams' wife, Ayda Field has been rushed to hospital after the couple's date night ended in disaster.
The wife of former Take That star Robbie
Williams was pictured being treated with an intravenous drip on a hospital
bed.
Addressing the incident with Instagram followers, Ayda, 44,
credited her husband for his support after she fell ill following a night out
in Los Angeles.
Captioning her post, she wrote: 'After a picture perfect
evening, a less than picture perfect ending. Back now and resting thanks to my
wonderful hubby @robbiewilliams for being by my side.'
The previous evening Ayda had enjoyed a night out with
Robbie, 49, at the popular Beverly Hills restaurant Cipriani, where they were
joined by Dame Joan Collins and her husband, Percy Gibson.
Robbie and wife Ayda are parents to daughters Teddy, 11, Coco, five, and sons Charlie, nine, and Beau, three.
