Singer ROBBIE WILLIAMS' wife, AYDA FIELD, is rushed to hospital hours after night out in Beverly Hills



Monday, January 22, 2024 – English songwriter, Robbie Williams' wife, Ayda Field has been rushed to hospital after the couple's date night ended in disaster.

The wife of former Take That star Robbie Williams was pictured being treated with an intravenous drip on a hospital bed.

Addressing the incident with Instagram followers, Ayda, 44, credited her husband for his support after she fell ill following a night out in Los Angeles.

Captioning her post, she wrote: 'After a picture perfect evening, a less than picture perfect ending. Back now and resting thanks to my wonderful hubby @robbiewilliams for being by my side.'

The previous evening Ayda had enjoyed a night out with Robbie, 49, at the popular Beverly Hills restaurant Cipriani, where they were joined by Dame Joan Collins and her husband, Percy Gibson.

Robbie and wife Ayda are parents to daughters Teddy, 11, Coco, five, and sons Charlie, nine, and Beau, three.