Senegal football star, KREPIN DIATTA, claims AFCON is 'corrupt' after defending champions are knocked out by hosts Ivory Coast



Tuesday, January 30, 2024 – Senegal winger, Krepin Diatta has accused AFCON organisers of corruption after his nation's round of 16-exit to tournament hosts Ivory Coast on Monday evening, January 29.

The defending champions led the tie against the surprise knockout-stage qualifiers after Habib Diallo scored in the fourth minute in the half time. But Ivory Coast equalised just four minutes before the end of normal time, and forced penalties to decide the outcome.

But as per France 24, the 24-year-old Monaco player took his accusations to the limit, targeting CAF staff in the mixed zone before leaving the stadium.

'You have killed us. You are corrupt,' Diatta said after the final whistle. 'Keep your African Cup'.

Diatta is thought to have been incensed after a call for a penalty in the second-half wasn't granted.

Referee Pierre Ghislain Atcho waved away calls for review on Ismaila Sarr's entanglement with Odilon Kossounou in the Ivory Coast box, and opted not to check his decision using the pitch-side monitor.

VAR was later deployed to award Ivory Coast the penalty which handed them their 86th-minute equaliser.

'You got to the VAR to give them a penalty, while our guy (Sarr) picks up the ball 40 metres from goal, goes on a run into the box and you don't want to go to VAR?' Diatta accused gathered officials.

'I'm sorry, but that is going to far. I'm really sorry, but they have killed our competition.'