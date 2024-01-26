RUTO’s housing scheme will be the biggest scam in the history of this country – GATHONI WAMUCHOMBA says

Friday, January 26, 2024 - Githunguri Member of
Parliament, Gathoni Wamuchomba, has termed President William Ruto's flagship
project on affordable housing as the "biggest scam in Kenyan
history".
In an interview with KTN News on Friday, Wamuchomba, who is
among United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leaders opposed to the government, said
Ruto’s housing program is a plan by his coterie to steal public money.
“This issue will be the biggest scam in the history of this
country,’’ Wamuchomba stated.
“The reason why I have been criticizing this housing levy is
because somebody is using the name housing levy to collect tax but the said tax
is not going to the housing program,” Wamuchomba added.
She further slammed the affordable housing project affirming
that it is punitive and that there are other alternative ways to solve the
housing crisis in the country.
The Githunguri MP went on to allege that the government is
using the housing levy as a cover-up to pay the national debt.
“The thinking behind the housing levy is a means of
collection of money that we desperately need to pay loans.”
“Someone wittingly crafted it as a housing program so that
people can accept it because lack of decent housing is one of the country’s
pressing needs,” the Githunguri lawmaker stated.
