Rapper 50 CENT insists he's not on Ozempic while revealing 40lbs weight loss



Thursday, January 25, 2024 – American rapper, 50 Cent has finally spoken out over his incredible weight loss.

The Grammy-winning rap artist, 48, said his recent weight loss of more than 40 pounds is the result of the time he's spent in the gym, and not Ozempic drugs.

Responding to his Instagram followers about how he shed the pounds, the In da Club rapper said: 'You want to talk about weight loss, I was in the gym, I was working the f*** out man.'

He continued: 'They're gonna says it's Ozempic; I was running, I was running, I was doing what I had to do, you've seen me on tour, I run around.'





50 Cent then got specific on actual figures, saying, 'I was 253 pounds, I've come down, I'm 210 right now - tell me how you feel about it; you tell me how you feel about it later.'

An insider confirmed to Page Six Wednesday that the rapper had not used Ozempic, and that the weight loss had been the result of a 'rigorous' eight-month training schedule in which he hit the gym 'three hours a day, every day.'

The entertainer had been focused on fitness in preparation for his Final Lap tour, which kicked off in July, the source said.