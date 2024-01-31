PETA calls for trainer to be banned after a racehorse tested positive for meth after winning race



Wednesday, January 31, 2024 – A racehorse identified as Gardys Legacy A, has tested positive for meth after a winning run in Ohio.

The racehorse was given a blood test after winning a race at the MGM Northfield Park on September 3 and it came back positive for D-methamphetamine, a Class 1 Category A offense according to the U.S. Trotting Association.

Following the positive test result, the Ohio State Racing Commission suspended trainer Samuel Schillaci for one year and ordered him to pay a $1k fine. The Standardbred was also disqualified and the $4,500 winnings was returned.

An animal rights organization, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) are now calling for the trainer to be banned while describing the punishment he was given as a “slap on the wrist”.

PETA's Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo said in a statement;

"This small administrative fine and suspension aren’t commensurate with such a serious violation. Administering meth endangers a horse’s life, and trainers who treat a horse so callously will do the same to others, too. The commission should consider not only the safety of Gardys Legacy A but also that of all the other horses in Schillaci’s barn.

"Those who demonstrate such cruelty even one time show a clear disregard for the regulations and shouldn’t be granted the privilege of competing in your state ever again.

“By permanently barring Schillaci from competing in Ohio, you would create a safer environment for all participants.”

However, the OSRC told FOX 8 in Cleveland that "the judges gave the maximum penalty allowed by law."