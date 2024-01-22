Newly-elected Liberian President, JOSEPH BOAKAI, whisked off podium after suffering "heat-induced faintness" during his inauguration ceremony (VIDEO)

Monday, January 22, 2024 – Newly-elected Liberian President, Joseph Boakai, was whisked off the podium after suffering "heat-induced faintness" during his inauguration ceremony.

Boakai, 79, was giving his acceptance speech on Monday, January 22, 2024, when he stopped suddenly.

His aides rallied around him and one fanned him with a piece of paper.

He was later led off the podium in the nation's capital, Monrovia.

The President's office said in a statement that Boakai had suffered exhaustion but that doctors had since declared him "perfectly fine."

Watch the video below.