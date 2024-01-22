Boakai, 79, was giving his acceptance speech on Monday,
January 22, 2024, when he stopped suddenly.
His aides rallied around him and one fanned him with a piece
of paper.
He was later led off the podium in the nation's capital,
Monrovia.
The President's office said in a statement that Boakai had
suffered exhaustion but that doctors had since declared him "perfectly
fine."
Watch the video below.
Newly-elected Liberian President, JOSEPH BOAKAI, whisked off podium after suffering "heat-induced faintness" during his inauguration ceremony (VIDEO) pic.twitter.com/2kv8pDvJAa— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) January 22, 2024
0 Comments