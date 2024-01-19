MICHAEL OWEN opens up on his son's incurable condition that has left him clinically blind forcing him to retire from football aged 17

Friday, January 19, 2024 – Former Real Madrid Liverpool and Manchester United footballer, Michael Owen has opened up on the diagnosis of a rare condition that has forced his son to give up on football.
James Owen, 17, was diagnosed with Stargardt disease when he
was eight according to Michael.
The disease is an incurable genetic condition that results
in the build-up of fatty material on the macula, a part of the retina required
for sharp vision.
The England football icon's son was able to play the sport
his father excelled at as a youngster but he has now stopped after further
deterioration in his sight means he is now clinically blind.
“People do expect me to be
going into football and I did used to really enjoy it,” James Owen told the
Daily Mail. “But it was getting to a point where it was too difficult to know
where the ball was. I lost the enjoyment out of it really because I wanted to
be the best.”
Owen scored 40 goals in 89 England caps, winning the Ballon
d’Or in 2001 and is sad his son can't replicate his feat.
“When someone comes up to you
in the pub and says ‘Does your son play?’ you just want to change the subject,”
Owen explained.
“That’s probably been the
hardest thing over the years. James probably wasn’t enjoying football as much
as he should have been because he wasn’t as good as he should have been.
‘When he was very young and
his eyes were probably slightly better than they are now and the pitches were
smaller and everything was a lot closer so he could see the ball better, he was
very, very good. I said to my dad and my wife and everyone ‘he’s got a right
chance here of being a footballer’.
“But then as soon as he got
diagnosed, he just sort of gradually stopped. He coped with it well.”
The father and son hope to raise awareness about Stargardt
disease in a documentary titled
“Football is For Everyone”, set to come out on 30 January.
0 Comments