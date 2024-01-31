Euphoria star, ANGUS CLOUD's estate sued over unpaid $4000 bill six months after his death from accidental overdose



Wednesday, January 31, 2024 – The estate of late Euphoria star Angus Cloud is being sued over an unpaid $4000 bill six months after his tragic death aged 25 from an accidental overdose.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Verizon Wireless alleges Cloud incurred a debut of more than $4000 - marking the third creditor's claim that has been filed against Cloud's estate since his death on July 31, 2023.

Verizon Wireless claims that Cloud purchased goods and/or services in the amount of $4,282.7 and was not able to pay before his death.

The creditor's claim was addressed to the actor's mother Lisa Cloud who filed for control of his estate last year, asking to be made sole executor of his estate as he died without a will.

This claim comes after the actor's former manager Diomi Cordero alleged in another lawsuit that Angus owed him almost $95,000 in unpaid commissions.

Cordero claimed Angus stopped paying commissions 'without any basis' long before he died - alleging the actor owed him $94,770 in unpaid commissions from multiple Hollywood jobs.

Documents revealed Cordero and Angus had an agreement in place for the latter to pay the former 10 per cent commission - but the late star breached the contract in early 2022.

The filing claimed the ex-manager had 'a record of [Angus] making numerous commission payments to him until he ceased making such payments with no basis.'

The document further read, that Cordero 'engaged in bona fide settlement negotiations with [Angus's] legal representative, and a formal Settlement Agreement was circulated but not agreed to nor executed.'

Among the alleged payments owed were a $17,500 payment from Angus' Ralph Lauren fragrances gig, a $15,000 debt from Euphoria season 2 and a $15,000 payment from a collaboration with Atelier Luxury Group.

In November, Cloud's estate was sued by JP Morgan Chase Bank who claimed he owed them $9,056.11.

The claim was filed on Monday, November 27, by the bank and served to Cloud's mother Lisa.

The legal documents indicate the 'Decedent purchased goods and/or services totalling the owed amount'.

Lisa estimates his personal property is worth around $1,000,000.

She wrote in a court document: 'Angus Cloud was a young, successful actor, best known for his work in the HBO series Euphoria.

'Upon his passing, he was engaged in a number of agreements that require immediate oversight, management, and enforcement

'Based on a review of some existing agreements, (Lisa) believes Angus assigned certain rights to (a loan-out company), including, but not limited to, certain intellectual property and/or name, image, and likeness rights, as well as his rights to receive income.'

It was noted that Cloud 'finished an acting job shortly before his death, but may not have signed all the applicable agreements. These require the prompt attention of the Company and/or the Estate to allow the project to move forward with the requisite rights.'