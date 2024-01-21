DESANTIS suspends Presidential campaign, backs Trump for Republican nomination (VIDEO)



Sunday, January 21, 2024 – Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis, suspended his 2024 US presidential bid on Sunday, January 21 after failing to gain enough support in the GOP field in favour of Trump.

“Following our second place finish in Iowa, we’ve prayed and deliberated on the way forward. If there was anything I could do to produce a favorable outcome — more campaign stops, more interviews, I would do it,” DeSantis announced in a video address.

“But I can’t ask our supporters to volunteer their time, and donate their resources, if we don’t have a clear path to victory. Accordingly, I am today suspending my campaign.” he added

DeSantis said although he has had disagreements with former President Donald Trump, “he is superior to the current incumbent, Joe Biden.”

He said he is endorsing Trump because “we can’t go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear” that rival “Nikki Haley represents.”

DeSantis' move comes after his campaign polled low numbers in New Hampshire — averaging in the single digits against Trump and Haley — and his super PAC Never Back Down cancelling events before the primary on Tuesday.

