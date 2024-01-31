Child serial killer, LUCY LETBY, has bid to appeal convictions for murdering seven babies and attempting to kill another six rejected

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 – Child serial killer, Lucy Letby's attempt to appeal her convictions for murdering seven babies and attempting to kill another six has today been rejected by the Court of Appeal.
The former nurse, 34, filed an application for permission to
appeal the convictions in September. But a judicial spokesperson said that a
judge in the Court of Appeal has refused this application.
Letby was given 14 whole life orders with no chance of
parole for the murder of seven newborn babies and attempting to kill six others
while she worked at the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester hospital
between 2015 and 2016.
Letby was also stripped of her nursing credentials after a
panel ordered she be struck off from the register at a Nursing and Midwifery
Council hearing in December
The panel found she was unfit to practise nursing before it
went on to make the striking-off order, a move they have heard Letby does not
resist, despite maintaining her innocence in respect of her convictions.
Her quashed application to appeal all her convictions can be
renewed within 14 days at a full court hearing before two or three judges.
Letby was moved to HMP Bronzefield from Low Newton jail in
County Durham.
It was revealed this month that Letby has since been given a
key to her own cell in the Category A prison, as an insider said her cushy new
life on the inside as being like a 'hotel - but you're surrounded by
criminals'.
Having the key to her cell means that Letby, 34, can lock
herself away from fellow inmates if she feels threatened by them.
It is believed that keys are handed to the residents of
category A HMP Bronzefield as a reward for good behaviour on the inside.
A source told the Sunday People that the VIP arrangement
means Letby can socialise if she wants to, but can also have privacy if she
wants.
They said it was 'no different to living in a hotel - but
you're surrounded by criminals'.
Letby is also said to gave bonded with Michelle Smith, a
woman who murdered her own 42-day-old baby, and Shauna Hoare, who helped kill
16-year-old schoolgirl Becky Watts.
A source told the Mirror that the trio of killers had been
playing board games together and sat with each other when it came to eating
meals.
'They were together 24 hours a day – they were a well-known
threesome and were literally never apart,' they said.
In September, it was announced that the serial killer will
face a retrial over one count of attempted murder of a newborn baby girl, known
only as 'Baby K'.
Nick Johnson KC, for the prosecution, told Manchester Crown
Court that a decision had been made to pursue a retrial in the case of Baby K,
a girl born in February 2016.
The child's parents were in court to hear the announcement.
Letby attended the hour-long hearing via video link while her parents were
absent.
The prosecution is not pursuing a retrial on the five other
charges of attempted murder, relating to four babies – two girls, Baby H and
Baby J, and two boys, Baby N and Baby Q.
Letby refused to come up from the cells when Mr Justice Goss
sentenced her to 14 whole life terms following her convictions on August 21.
She has applied for leave to appeal her convictions.
0 Comments