BURNA BOY gets frustrated and orders his assistant to drive him out after his sound was cut off during a performance in Ivory Coast (VIDEOs)

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 – Burna Boy's performance at an event in Ivory Coast was abruptly brought to an end following a sound malfunction on stage.

As the superstar performed at the event, his sound was cut off.

After waiting for some time for it to be fixed, Burna Boy stormed off stage.

He was later spotted angrily telling his assistant to drive him out.

