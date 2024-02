A gang leader who masterminded an attack in Siaya where a police officer was killed smoked out of his hiding in Dandora.





Thursday, February 1, 2024 - Detectives have arrested a notorious gang leader who masterminded an attack in Siaya last year where a police officer was killed.

The officers were escorting examination papers when they were ambushed by the gang and their AK-47 rifles stolen.

The gang leader was arrested on Friday, January 26, 2024, after engaging detectives in cat-and-mouse games for months.

He was hiding in Dandora.

Below is a statement by DCI on his arrest.

