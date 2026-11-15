Tigania East MP MPURU ABURI’s son, RODGERS KIPEMBE, whereabouts revealed after social media absence - He is reportedly in rehab over cocaine addiction





Sunday, November 15, 2026 - Tigania East Member of Parliament Mpuru Aburi’s vocal son, Rodgers Kipembe, has been missing from the public limelight, sparking curiosity about his whereabouts.

Rodgers, an aspiring politician and businessman, had established a strong presence on social media, particularly on X, where he boasts more than 441,000 followers.

He used his X handle to popularise himself and comment on current political happenings.

However, he has not been active on the platform for nearly three months.

According to sources, he has been silently battling drug addiction.

He was reportedly taken to a rehabilitation centre for cocaine addiction, leading to his prolonged absence from social media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.