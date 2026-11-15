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These waitresses at a popular club in Kisumu understand the assignment – See how they lure men to spend (PHOTO)
These waitresses at a popular club in Kisumu understand the assignment – See how they lure men to spend (PHOTO)
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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