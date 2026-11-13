Suspect behind Ksh 172.3 million gold scam arrested after landing at JKIA - See how he executed the scam







Friday, November 13, 2026 - Detectives have arrested an Indian national accused of orchestrating a massive gold investment scam involving USD 1,325,970 (approximately KSh 172.3 million).

The suspect, identified as Maheshbhai Rameshbhai Bhadra, was intercepted and arrested at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) moments after landing from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the arrest followed investigations into a complaint by an investor who claimed he had been defrauded of the colossal amount through an informal Hawala money-transfer arrangement involving agents in Dubai and Kenya.

At the centre of the alleged scam was a lucrative promise of 210 kilograms of gold.

Investigators established that the complainant was allegedly induced to part with the money on the promise of securing the precious metal.

However, the anticipated gold transaction never materialised, leaving the investor counting massive losses.

The suspect's arrest was carried out pursuant to a stop order issued by the Milimani Law Courts, paving the way for further legal proceedings.

Bhadra is currently in police custody, undergoing processing ahead of his arraignment in court.

The DCI has reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing financial fraudsters, tracing suspicious transactions and bringing individuals accused of exploiting unsuspecting investors to justice

The Kenyan DAILY POST.