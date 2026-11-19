





Thursday, November 19, 2026 - President William Ruto has expanded his business empire with the establishment of a multimillion-shilling school at his Koilalel farm, targeting parents in the upper-middle-class bracket.

The school, known as SIBOH, is preparing to admit its first learners in January 2027, with its website having been launched by First Lady Rachel Ruto in August 2026.

Located along Naiberi Road in Moiben, Uasin Gishu County, the institution has published its fee structure covering learners from Playgroup to Grade 12, with charges varying depending on the level of education and boarding arrangements.

At the entry level, parents will pay KSh90,000 per term for Playgroup, KSh105,000 for PP1 and KSh125,000 for PP2.

The charges cover tuition, lunch, and snacks, with tuition accounting for KSh68,400 for Playgroup, KSh79,800 for PP1, and KSh95,000 for PP2.

The fees increase as learners progress through primary school.

Grade 1 attracts KSh150,000 per term, Grade 2 KSh170,000, and Grade 3 KSh190,000.

The amounts include tuition and lunch, with the meals component ranging from KSh36,000 to KSh45,600.

For upper primary, the school has set its termly fees at KSh210,000 for Grade 4, KSh230,000 for Grade 5 and KSh250,000 for Grade 6.

Unlike the lower primary classes, the fee breakdown introduces boarding charges of KSh63,000, KSh69,000 and KSh75,000, respectively.

The cost rises further at junior school, with parents expected to pay KSh270,000 per term for Grade 7, KSh290,000 for Grade 8 and KSh310,000 for Grade 9.

Senior school has the highest charges, with Grade 10 attracting KSh330,000 per term, Grade 11 KSh350,000, and Grade 12 KSh370,000.

The Grade 12 fee comprises KSh259,000 in tuition and KSh111,000 in boarding charges.

Apart from the main termly fees, parents must also budget for several additional charges.

These include a one-off registration fee of KSh2,500, an admission fee of KSh5,000, a student identification card charge of KSh1,000 and a refundable caution fee of KSh10,000.

A medical and emergency charge of KSh5,000 is payable every term, while the annual book fund ranges from KSh6,000 for pre-primary learners to KSh15,000 for senior school students. Primary and junior school learners will pay KSh9,000 and KSh12,000, respectively.

Parents who require transport services will pay KSh10,000 per term for a one-way journey and KSh15,000 for a return trip.

The school has also listed an enrichment programmes charge of KSh5,000 per term, adding to the financial burden for parents seeking admission for their children.

With Grade 12 fees hitting KSh370,000 per term, the new institution is already attracting attention over its premium pricing.























The Kenyan DAILY POST.