Thursday, November 19, 2026 - President William Ruto has expanded his business empire with the establishment of a multimillion-shilling school at his Koilalel farm, targeting parents in the upper-middle-class bracket.
The
school, known as SIBOH, is preparing to admit its first learners in January
2027, with its website having been launched by First Lady Rachel Ruto in August
2026.
Located
along Naiberi Road in Moiben, Uasin Gishu County, the institution has published
its fee structure covering learners from Playgroup to Grade 12, with charges
varying depending on the level of education and boarding arrangements.
At
the entry level, parents will pay KSh90,000 per term for Playgroup, KSh105,000
for PP1 and KSh125,000 for PP2.
The
charges cover tuition, lunch, and snacks, with tuition accounting for KSh68,400
for Playgroup, KSh79,800 for PP1, and KSh95,000 for PP2.
The
fees increase as learners progress through primary school.
Grade
1 attracts KSh150,000 per term, Grade 2 KSh170,000, and Grade 3 KSh190,000.
The
amounts include tuition and lunch, with the meals component ranging from
KSh36,000 to KSh45,600.
For
upper primary, the school has set its termly fees at KSh210,000 for Grade 4,
KSh230,000 for Grade 5 and KSh250,000 for Grade 6.
Unlike
the lower primary classes, the fee breakdown introduces boarding charges of
KSh63,000, KSh69,000 and KSh75,000, respectively.
The
cost rises further at junior school, with parents expected to pay KSh270,000
per term for Grade 7, KSh290,000 for Grade 8 and KSh310,000 for Grade 9.
Senior
school has the highest charges, with Grade 10 attracting KSh330,000 per term,
Grade 11 KSh350,000, and Grade 12 KSh370,000.
The
Grade 12 fee comprises KSh259,000 in tuition and KSh111,000 in boarding
charges.
Apart
from the main termly fees, parents must also budget for several additional
charges.
These
include a one-off registration fee of KSh2,500, an admission fee of KSh5,000, a student
identification card charge of KSh1,000 and a refundable caution fee of
KSh10,000.
A
medical and emergency charge of KSh5,000 is payable every term, while the
annual book fund ranges from KSh6,000 for pre-primary learners to KSh15,000 for
senior school students. Primary and junior school learners will pay KSh9,000
and KSh12,000, respectively.
Parents
who require transport services will pay KSh10,000 per term for a one-way
journey and KSh15,000 for a return trip.
The
school has also listed an enrichment programmes charge of KSh5,000 per term,
adding to the financial burden for parents seeking admission for their
children.
With Grade 12 fees hitting KSh370,000 per term, the new institution is already attracting attention over its premium pricing.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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