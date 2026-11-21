Saturday, November 21, 2026 - Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina is in the spotlight after being captured on camera threatening to pull out a gun and shoot a man during a dramatic confrontation.
The
incident happened after the vocal legislator was confronted by auctioneers over
an unpaid car loan.
In
the video circulating online, Ole Kina is seen exchanging heated words with a
man as tensions escalate, with the senator appearing visibly agitated.
“Nitakupiga risasi ya kichwa,” he is heard threatening the man as he attempts to fight off the
auctioneers.
The
dramatic confrontation has sparked heated reactions on social media, with some
users condemning the senator's conduct and accusing him of behaving as though
he is above the law.
Watch the video.
Nitakupiga Risasi Ya Kichwa - Narok Senator LEDAMA OLE KINA captured on camera threatening auctioneers over car loan. https://t.co/UAhybM5lYG— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 21, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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