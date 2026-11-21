



Saturday, November 21, 2026 - Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina is in the spotlight after being captured on camera threatening to pull out a gun and shoot a man during a dramatic confrontation.

The incident happened after the vocal legislator was confronted by auctioneers over an unpaid car loan.

In the video circulating online, Ole Kina is seen exchanging heated words with a man as tensions escalate, with the senator appearing visibly agitated.

“Nitakupiga risasi ya kichwa,” he is heard threatening the man as he attempts to fight off the auctioneers.

The dramatic confrontation has sparked heated reactions on social media, with some users condemning the senator's conduct and accusing him of behaving as though he is above the law.

Watch the video.

Nitakupiga Risasi Ya Kichwa - Narok Senator LEDAMA OLE KINA captured on camera threatening auctioneers over car loan. https://t.co/UAhybM5lYG — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 21, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.