





Saturday, November 21, 2026 - A lady has publicly exposed Father Joseph Wanjohi, a Catholic priest based in Kiambu, claiming that he is a notorious womanizer and drunkard.

According to the lady, she frequently meets the Man of God at the parish premises, where they engage in private escapades.

She also claimed that the priest is a drunkard despite having dedicated his life to serving God.

“He drinks from Monday to Friday,” she claimed.

Check out her posts on the Ongea App.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.