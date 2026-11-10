KANZE DENA’s husband NICK MARARO accused of being a notorious womanizer and depending on rich WAMAMA even as he seeks Senatorial seat - Anatumia Kanze Vibaya

Tuesday, November 10, 2026 - Former State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena’s husband, Nick Mararo, has been linked to romantic affairs with multiple women despite being married to the former presidential spokesperson.
Kanze and Mararo tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony
in 2019, but despite solemnising their union, he is alleged to be involved in extramarital
affairs.
According to a source, Mararo targets financially well-off
older women, with the source describing him as the 'Egonga of Nairobi'.
“He is busy na wamama. He is a kept man. Anatumia Kanze Dena
mbaya,” the source alleged, further claiming that he takes advantage of Kanze
financially.
Mararo is positioning himself for the Nyeri Senatorial seat, with reports also emerging that he is involved in questionable business dealings.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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