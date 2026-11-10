A heavily intoxicated LADY causes drama at Makueni’s Mukuyuni market - Rolls in mud as locals watch in shock - Pombe Sio Supu (VIDEO)





Tuesday, November 10, 2026 - A middle-aged woman caused drama at Mukuyuni Market in Makueni County after overindulging in alcohol.

The woman was captured rolling in the mud and screaming uncontrollably after seemingly losing control of herself, leaving locals visibly shocked.

She brought business at the busy market to a near standstill as curious residents gathered around to witness the bizarre incident.

A video circulating online shows the woman rolling on the muddy ground as onlookers watch in disbelief, with some seemingly unable to understand what had gotten into her.

The incident comes amid growing concerns over alcohol abuse, particularly among young people, with the widespread availability of cheap illicit brews being blamed for rising cases of alcoholism.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST