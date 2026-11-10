A heavily intoxicated LADY causes drama at Makueni’s Mukuyuni market - Rolls in mud as locals watch in shock - Pombe Sio Supu (VIDEO)

Tuesday, November 10, 2026 - A middle-aged woman caused drama at Mukuyuni Market in Makueni County after overindulging in alcohol.
The
woman was captured rolling in the mud and screaming uncontrollably after
seemingly losing control of herself, leaving locals visibly shocked.
She
brought business at the busy market to a near standstill as curious residents
gathered around to witness the bizarre incident.
A
video circulating online shows the woman rolling on the muddy ground as
onlookers watch in disbelief, with some seemingly unable to understand what had
gotten into her.
The
incident comes amid growing concerns over alcohol abuse, particularly among
young people, with the widespread availability of cheap illicit brews being
blamed for rising cases of alcoholism.
Watch
the video.
Pombe sio supu! https://t.co/tteZp8yL4L— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 10, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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